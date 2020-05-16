e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Govt, private offices in Pune likely to open post May 18: Civic chief

Govt, private offices in Pune likely to open post May 18: Civic chief

pune Updated: May 16, 2020 20:11 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

There will be more relaxations in non-containment areas post May 18, while at the same time the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will review containment zones, said Shekhar Gaikwad, PMC, municipal commissioner.

Gaikwad along with Rubal Agarwal, Pune’s additional municipal commissioner, visited the ‘command control war room’ located at the Smart City office on Sinhgad road. The real-time data at the control room helps PMC draw out an action plan with regards to the spread of the Covid -19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

“The relaxations could be expected in three sectors like the opening of private offices, functioning of government establishments at 100 per cent and opening of all types of trades. We will follow the guidelines issued by the Centre and state governments for adding additional relaxations,” said Gaikwad.

The PMC commissioner had identified 69 sites within the PMC limits to having more number of Covid-19 cases and had imposed stricter lockdown measures while in the other areas, they had relaxed the lockdown allowing the opening of shops and opening of roads. “We have on average visited 50,000 houses in the past two months, and visited 1.5 lakh, people, daily,” he added.

“With the festival season around, we will ensure that people from containment zones will receive the supply of essential items, food and medicines, with 3.1 per cent of the area being under strict lockdown,” said Gaikwad.

“The rate doubling of cases has increased to 13 days now while the death rate has dropped to 5.18 per cent, which is still more than the state and national average, but we are expecting a further drop in the next two weeks”, said Gaikwad.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In