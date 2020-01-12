Govt should focus on providing jobs rather than implementing CAA, NRC, says activist Teesta Setalvad

pune

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 20:19 IST

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are against the principles of Indian Constitution and aimed at dividing the nation on basis of religion, said Teesta Setalvad, a human right activist on Sunday.

She was in the city to address a gathering organised by a non-government organisation (NGO) Lokayat, in association with Muslim Chamber of Commerce, Pune.

Only 51 per cent of Indians have birth certificates, claims Setalvad. “The government which is unable to give employment to the citizens, how is it planning to implement CAA and NCR across the country,” said Setalvad.

“What is the criteria for inclusion into the National Population Register (NPR)? What is the cut-off date going to be and how can such an exercise take place in India without an extensive discussion in its parliament,” the human rights activist questioned.

“The sole purpose of the implementation of the Act is to promote fear among minorities. The citizens must educate themselves on this crucial issue and not fall prey to the machinations of the government,” said Setalavad.

Setalvad added that she will take the protest to educate citizens about the issue and demanded that the government should annul the NRC, NPR and CAB at the earliest.

Others present during the event included Nisar Shaikh, coordinator, Muslim Chambers of Commerce, Pune; activists Neeraj Jain, Anjum Inamdar and Gaffar Shaikh.