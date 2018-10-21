Grampanchayat member arrested for robbery

A member of the grampanchayat of a village in Indapur area of Pune was booked for robbing a man under the false pretext of being a policeman. Identified as Shashikant Saybu Nimbalkar, 25, the resident of Lasurne village in Indapur, was arrested along with another man identified as Arjun Shankar Shinde, 25, a resident of Vadkal village in Pen area of Raigad.

The two were arrested from the Shivajinagar state transport bus station by the Chatuhshrungi police under the Pune police commissioner's jurisdiction.

"They were arrested last night (Friday) and produced in court today (Saturday). They will be in police custody till October 24," said assistant police inspector Sandesh Kenjale of Chatuhshrungi police station.

Nimbalkar is a member of Lasurne gram panchayat, the police said. The complaint in the matter was filed by Rajaram Bishnoi, who was driving a Mahindra pick-up truck full of gas cylinders on October 15, when the robbery happened. Bishnoi approached the local police and lodged a complaint against the two.

The two had approached a delivery worker of a Pashan-based liquid petroleum gas (LPG) provider agency and asked whether their subscription delivery was ready. However, when Bishnoi said no, one of the two showed Bishnoi a picture of one of them in a police uniform and accused Bishnoi of tampering with the gas cylinders. The two, then, threatened to beat Bishnoi up if he did not hand over all the money. When the complainant said that he did not have any money, they took him to an automated transfer machine (ATM) at around 1:30 pm and had him withdraw and handover ₹25,000. The two then fled the spot on a black coloured Hero Splendor motorbike, according to the police.

Subsequently, a case under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code was registered at the Chatuhshrungi police station.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 17:19 IST