Heart patient, facing trial in 2014 UAPA case, denied bail in Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:41 IST

Additional sessions judge SR Navandar on Monday, rejected the bail application of Kanchan Nanaware, 34, on trial since 2014, in case registered under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

She is among the two people arrested by anti-terrorism squad (ATS) for having links with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The application was made based on medical grounds. Nanaware has undergone two open-heart procedures on August 23 and September 9 at the Sassoon General hospital, according to her bail application.

“The record of Sassoon hospital denotes that she has been treated for the ailment as and when she was admitted there. However, on some occasions she was denied admission. Therefore, there appears some issues regarding her medical treatment,” read the court order of bail rejection.

The judge also observed that whenever Nanaware required treatment, she will be provided with the same if “directions are given to the jailer and also to Sassoon Hospital”. He also expedited the trial.

Nanaware is represented by Advocate Rohan Nahar, while Advocate Vikas Shah is the special public prosecutor in the case.

The judge expedited the process and posted the matter for October 19. So far, four witness statements have been recorded in the case since the trial commenced.

Nanaware’s husband Arun Bhelke, 36, was found in possession of fake government identification. According to the police, Bhelke told them about his involvement in an organisation called Deshbhakti Yuva Manch which is also suspected to have connection to CPI(M). The couple has been booked under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 20 and 38 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by anti-terrorism squad.

The two have also been booked in another case under UAPA at Ramnagar police station under Chandrapur police jurisdiction. A case under Sections 10, 13, 18, 39(1) of UAPA, 2004, Section 3(25) of Arms Act, and Sections 420, 465, 468, 124(a), 120(b) of Indian Penal Code was registered by Chandrapur police in 2008. The two were granted bail, however, they were declared absconders by the court as they failed to appear in court post bail release.

