Heatwave claims 7 lives in Maharashtra in 2 months

Maharashtra has recorded seven deaths and 429 cases of heatwave related ailments in two months (April, May) due to prolonged heatwave conditions in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast temperatures to soar further and even cross the 45 degrees Celsius mark in some regions of the state.

The state health department, which recorded 160 cases of heatwave related ailments in April, has seen more such cases this month along with seven deaths due to extreme heat.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state’s surveillance officer and head of epidemiology, Maharashtra, said, “We are in constant touch with the IMD and have been alerted about the severity of the heatwave in the coming days. We are prepared and have already made the necessary changes in healthcare centres in every district, which will have cooling rooms and treatment management for the patients of heatwave related ailments, if detected.”

To prevent heat strokes, health department has advised people to avoid going out during the afternoon, keep the body hydrated and cover the head.

“Most of the deaths and heatwave related ailment cases have been reported from Vidharbha, Marathwada region and some sporadic cases are from Aurangabad, Parbhani, Dhule and Akola,” said Dr Awate.

First Published: May 23, 2019 16:16 IST