Helmet rule: Activists, political leaders to meet CM

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 20:12 IST

Two days after the Gujarat government made helmets optional in urban areas, activists and local political leaders have formed a committee to demand the same from authorities.

The committee comprising members like Suryakant Pathak, managing director, Grahak Peth; Ankush Kakde, former Pune mayor; Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Sandeep Khardekar and Dhananjay Jadhav, and Pradeep Deshmukh and Rajendra Kondhre from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) conducted a meeting on Friday.

The panel has decided to meet Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra chief minister, and request him to relax the helmet compulsion rule in municipal corporation areas of the city. The committee will also share a resolution, similar to the resolution made by the Gujarat government.

Kakde said, “Since the Gujarat government has given relief to two-wheeler riders in urban areas, it is now clear that the Maharashtra government will also be able to relax the laws. The committee will meet the chief minister regarding the helmet rule.”

“The traffic police are harassing the riders and have collected huge revenue in terms of fine. The committee is not against wearing helmets on highways, however, it is against the rule when it comes to wearing a head gear in city areas as it is not feasible for residents,” said Pathak.