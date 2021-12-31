Helmetless woman pillion rider killed as speeding water tanker runs over her; husband, 2 children injured in Pune

pune

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 17:51 IST

PUNE: A woman was killed while her husband and their two children escaped with injuries after the two-wheeler they were riding met with an accident with a speeding fuel tanker atop the Phursungi bridge in Hadapsar.

The place where the accident took place has been identified as an accident-prone spot, known in police record as black spot, and has witnessed eight fatal accidents since 2017. The spot is closer to a point on the bridge where a footpath abruptly begins turning the road narrow without any road sign for vehicle users.

According to the police officials, the family, all without helmet, was headed to Bhor on a black Hero Honda Pleasure when the accident happened around 7am. The passers-by called the police and took them to nearby Bhavna hospital. However, the woman had already succumbed to injuries as her head had come under the front left tyre of the fuel carrier tanker.

The deceased was identified as Lakshmi Pramod Malusare (32) while the injured husband was identified as Pramod Malusare (37) residing in Hadapsar with their two children, according to the police.

“The spot is close to where the footpath begins. We reached the spot to examine the cause of mishap. The only traffic-related problem was that of fading while road markers which I have instructed to be repainted immediately. There was no other sign of congestion,” said NP Wakude, assistant commissioner of police, Traffic-2, Pune.

“Though the road narrows at this stretch, but the accident took place before that spot. The lighter vehicle was going on ascend. While the husband’s statement is awaited, it is possible that the overloaded two-wheeler lost balance,” said senior inspector Duryodhan Pawar of Hadapsar traffic division.

A case under Section 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with relevant Sections of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Hadapsar police station.

The mishap-prone spot

Spot where accident happened is one of the black spots in the city

A stretch of 500 metre is considered as a black spot

Since 2017, the spot has witnessed eight fatal and five serious injury causing accidents

Of the eight fatal accidents, one was in 2020, four in 2018 and three in 2017

(As told by Hadapsar traffic division of Pune police)

In numbers

Total fatal accidents since 2017 – 926

Total injured: 1,900 persons

In 2017

Fatal accidents where two-wheeler rider or pillion was not wearing helmet - 175

In 2016

Fatal accidents where two-wheeler rider or pillion was not wearing helmet - 140

In 2018

Fatal accidents where two-wheeler rider or pillion was not wearing helmet–

314

In 2019

Fatal accidents where two-wheeler rider or pillion was not wearing helmet–

188

Number of road accidents in 2020 (January to December 26), as per area-wise police station

Hadapsar (62)

Sinhagad (39)

Bharati Vidyapeeth (34)

Chaturshrungi (39)

Wanowrie (26)

Warje (25)

Yerawada (25)

Vimantal (22)

Dattawadi (14)

Koregaon Park (24)

Deccan (10)

Khadki (10)

Mundhwa (07)

Bund Garden (07)

Other police stations (43)

Source for statistics: Traffic police branch.