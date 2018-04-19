High court pulls up state government over scholarship money in Sinhgad Institutes case

The Bombay high court criticised the state government’s social welfare department for jeopardising the careers of young students through the confusion created due to the problems in the payment transfer mechanism and the delay in the scholarship deposit issue in the Sinhgad Institutes case, on the Monday.

“It appears that the policy of the state government initially wasto credit the amount of scholarship in the account of collegesconcerned. However, noticing that there was a scam in which bogusstudents were also enrolled, thereby resulting in a huge loss to publicexchequer, the government came up with a policy of crediting thescholarship amount directly into the accounts of the beneficiary students.However, initially, though the state government prescribed a timetable to make the payment within a particular period, it did not stick to the said timetable,” read the court report.

A division bench, consisting justice Bhushan Gavai and justice Bharti Dangre, during the court session directed social welfare department to introduce a rational mechanism ensuring that the tuition fees go the colleges, and the examination fees and maintenance allowance remain with the students. Until, the process is streamlined and the loopholes are filled, the court directed the social welfare department not to deposit any scholarship money into the students’ accounts under theDirect Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme.

“It is to be noted that it is only on account of the policy ofthe State Government that the candidates belonging to reservedcategory are admitted in institutions on the assurance that the fees ofsuch students will be reimbursed by the State Government. TheState Government cannot be permitted to put the institutions in adifficult situation on account of the policies of the State Governmentor because of erroneous implementation thereof,” said the bench.

Initially the scheme involved crediting the entire money into the students’ account, who were expected to pay the fees to the colleges. However, in some cases, students failed to deposit the fees after have withdrawn the money leading the DBT process into one year of delay. Only 30 per cent of the students had deposited the money.