History-sheeter booked for killing man in Manjri

A man with a criminal record was booked for murdering a man hours after getting into a fight with the deceased.

The deceased man was identified as Vishal Maruti Kadam, 27, and the assailant was identified as Hari Baban Khude alias Harya. Khude has a previous case against him for attempted murder and voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Khude at Hadapsar police station. The police are on a lookout for Khude. The case is being investigated by HB Khopade, assistant police inspector of Hadapsar police station.

The complaint was filed by the deceased man's friend, Rahul Tupare, 27, a resident of Hadapsar and a rickshaw driver. Tupare and Kadam met on Sunday afternoon and drank alcohol together. In the early evening hours, Khude and Kadam happened to be in the same place near Akshay Garden Hotel in Manjri. They got into a fight and Khude pulled out a sickle from his back pocket before threatening to kill Kadam. Tupare diffused the situation and pulled Kadam away from the area.

Kadam and Khude met again around 10 pm and Kadam told Khude that he should not have threatened him. However, in reaction to Kadam's statement, Khude assaulted him with the sickle and killed him.Kadam sustained a deep wound on the left side of his neck. Kadam was rushed to Noble Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.