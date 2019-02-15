Hoarding highlighting helmet safety unveiled in Pune

An insurance company unveiled a hoarding highlighting ‘caringly yours’ by using 1,500 helmets at North Main Road, Koregaon Park on Thursday.

The objective of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance behind adopting the innovative way to launch its tagline is to pass on the message to people of this city on Valentine’s Day that, ‘If you love, show care by wearing helmets’, which not only ensures riders’ safety, but also a peace of mind for their loved ones.

Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; Tapan Singhel, managing director and chief executive officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance in the presence of K Venkatesham, commissioner of police – Pune city and actor Radhika Apte, unveiled the hoarding encouraging residents to ride safely.

Venkatesham said, “Pune has maximum number of two-wheelers in our country and also maximum number of people succumbing to road accidents. This is mainly due to not wearing helmets while riding. It is heartening to see that Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has created an innovative initiative to promote awareness about road safety.”

Commenting on the new brand identity, Bajaj said, “We have been consciously building Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to be truly identified as a customer-centric robust insurer. For us, customer centricity is not just a service, but rather a way of being. With our new brand identity of ‘caringly yours’, we will not only reinforce the message, but take it to a newer light.”

Talking about her association with the initiative, Apte said, “I belong to Pune and feel for this city. I have seen several cases in Pune and around India where people have lost their lives by not wearing helmets while riding. I compliment Bajaj Allianz General Insurance for taking up the initiative to make riding safer. It truly reflects upon the company’s genuine intent towards caring for the community at large.”

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 15:12 IST