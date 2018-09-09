Homebuyers, who were ‘cheated’ by builders, file appeal in Pune

There only 16,000 registered housing societies in Pune and approximately 20,000 unregistered housing societies. These unregistered housing societies are facing problems and daily life is difficult for flat owners.

For several years, home buyers have been mum about them being cheated by builders out of sheer hope that they will get compensated. On Saturday, as many as 35 societies and home buyers came together to file a petition to guardian minister Girish Bapat. Around 200 flat owners were present at Patrakar Bhavan at a discussion forum where Vijay Sagar, Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP); Yuvraj Pawar, Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association (MSWA) and other civic activists were present.

Societies likeClover Highlands in Kondhwa (Clover builders); Palladium Grand in Dhanori (Raoji Constructions); Kumar shantiniketan, Pashan;Marvel Fria in Wagholi (Marvel constructions); Nyati Enivron in Tingarenagar (Nyati group);Blue Ridge in Hinjewadi (Paranjape constructions) and many more have taken home buyers for a ride.“We have been fighting the builders individually for the past many years and now we have a better opportunity at getting justice, now that we present a united face,” said Arun Kumar Nair, who has been fighting with his builder Raoji Constructions for water and conveyance deed for the past 10 years.

Calling it a National United Flat Buyers Movement, many of the home buyers submitted a flat buyers’ petition to Girish Bapat, guardian minister. The issues that this petition highlights are non completion of amenities by builders, no action by PMC, PMC works like extended offices of builders, non formation of housing societies and no conveyance deeds. The petition also highlights that the Maharashtra Ownership Flat Act (MOFA) is being misused by builders and suggests that the government should either amend it or scrap it.

According to the petition, they also seek arrests or action by the government under MOFA. It also appeals to the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) to not allow permissions and approval to builders without consent of existing flat owners.

According to a home buyer Shivraj Kalshitte, living in Aspiria society, Hinjewadi, his builder Bhagyalaxmi properties, SMP, Orbit and Pristine, offered apartment ownership.“I purchased a flat in 2012 and got possession in 2014. Until 2017, the builders asked us to give consent of ownership of open space to form the society or he would form an apartment. The builders sent many mails that they would form a cooperative housing society, but they asked us to give full control of the open space and future FSI.Our builder also took our signatures for the formation of the society.Finally after three years, the builders declared the deed of apartment without consent of residents.We were waiting for three years for the formation of the society, but were finally fooled. We filed a case at the deputy registrar’s office, but our application was rejected. Now, we have filled a petition in the Bombay High Court.”

The homer buyers feel that Maha-Rera is ineffective because it has not passed any judgements and punishment which will deter builders from wrong doings. “Many Maha-Rera judgements have not been enforced. The concillatory body of Maha-Rera is made of builders and Mumbai Grahak Panchayat, both are working for builders. Flat buyers are being fooled,” said Arun Kumar.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 16:53 IST