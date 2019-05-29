HSC results 2019: children of waste pickers clear exams

Children of members belonging to Kagad Kach Patra Kashtakari Panchayat, a union of waste pickers and scrap buyers, secured commendable results in HSC exam. Avinash Gaikwad, a student of Baburao Gholap college, scored 74 per cent in Commerce.

The father of Avinash, who lives in Indira vasti at Aundh, is a housekeeping worker and mother is a waster picker. “It is difficult to study as we live in a small room and the area is always noisy. So, I used to go to Savitribai Phule Pune University campus during the day time and study with friends. I want to become a banker.”

Amar and Vandana, the brother-sister twin, also cleared their HSC exams. The duo’s mother Vandana bai is the sole earner of the family. Amar scored 57.85% in Arts from More Vidyalaya and Vandana scored 42.38% in Commerce from SNDT College.

“I want to continue my studies and become an accountant, but it will depend on out family’s financial condition,” said Vandana. Her brother wants to pursue an industrial training institute course in Diesel Mechanics.

“I plan to study and working part time to achieve my ambition,” Amar said.

First Published: May 29, 2019 14:34 IST