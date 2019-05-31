HT Follow-up: PMC files complaint against land owners

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to act tough against those dumping debris at Mula riverside at Sangamwadi. It has filed a police complaint against landowners warning them to clear the debris or the administration will recover cost of removing debris from the offenders.

Rajendra Raut, PMC executive engineer and incharge of river project, said, “PMC has filed the complaint at Shastrinagar police chowky against those who own the lands near the river where dumbing of debris is rampant despite serving them notices. The administration will remove the debris and recover the cost through property tax from the owners if they do not clear the land of debris.”

On Wednesday, Hindustan Times published a report about a large portion of Mula riverside land encroached by dumping debris. The reclaimed land is used by luxury buses to pick up and drop passengers.

Umesh Mali, zonal commissioner, PMC, said action against landowners is undertaken by city engineer’s office and the civic body has taken enough steps to clear the riverside of debris.

Suhas Jadhav, PMC junior engineer, said that the police have instructed the landowners to remove the debris with immediate effect. He said owners have showed willingness to remove the debris from the riverside and have started the work on ground. “We will ensure that the riverside is clear of debris,” Jadhav said.

Civic activists have blamed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for not taking action when the land was reclaimed at the riverside. They said that the illegal activity was going on for the past many days under the nose of civic administration.

Saurabh Rao, Pune municipal commissioner, had recently given instructions to all the regional ward officers to carry out 24x7 vigilance at the Mutha riverbed to check dumping of debris. The commissioner also instructed administration to provide vehicles to staff for patrolling the riverbed.

A PMC official said that as rivers come under the irrigation department, it should take steps to check encroachment of riverside.

