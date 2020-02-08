e-paper
Pune News / Huge tree branch crashes on Pimpri bus stop, 3 injured

Huge tree branch crashes on Pimpri bus stop, 3 injured

pune Updated: Feb 08, 2020 21:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Three people sustained minor injuries after a tree branch fell at a bus stop in Pimpri on Saturday afternoon. 

The tree branch fell at the main Pimpri chowk bus stop at 12:45pm. A two-wheeler parked on the side of the road near the bus stop was damaged in the incident. The three people, waiting for a bus, sustained scratches after the branch fell, said officials.

The local fire brigade was called and the fallen tree branch was removed from the road within an hour of the incident, according to officials.  

