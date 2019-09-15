Hum Hain Hero event in Pune: Igniting young minds by sharing inspirational stories

pune

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:38 IST

On Sunday, 5To15 platform will host a ‘Hum Hain Hero’ event for children above 5 years of age. The event offers a space for children to convey their inspirational journey through a talk show to broaden their horizons, ignite thought, and spark conversations. Dr Pramod Kale, former director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), will grace the event as chief guest.

The event will take place at Sumant Moolgaokar Auditorium, MCCIA Trade Tower, ICC Complex from 10am to 2pm.

Pooja Kumar, founder of the initiative, says, “It serves as perfect platform for a child who wishes to convey his/her struggle and/or achievement story through a well-articulated talk. It could be anything like the journey of a sports championship or the journey from being a bullied child to a talented artiste.”

The topics covered by children, include parenting from a child’s perspective by Shiven Jain and young entrepreneur in the making by Tanya Nangpal.

Other sessions include meet junior soccer coach: Sheriar Mazda; empower the girl child: Ishwari Deshpande; the kindness crusaders on a mission: Ronit Ladkat & Adaah Somji; self defence techniques: Jiya Gupta and the magic of a medicine-free life: Ira Pittie.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 16:38 IST