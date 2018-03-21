I do not suspect anyone for Ahmednagar blast, says Sanjay Nahar

Pune: A team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ahmednagar police met with Sanjay Nahar, the activist to whom the parcel containing explosives was addressed. The meeting happened on Wednesday evening at Nahar's residence at Katraj, Pune.

Nahar is a social worker and founder of a 23-year-old organisation called Sarhad, which has provided humanitarian support to children from the conflict-ridden state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Now in his early 50s, Nahar founded Sarhad in 1995 to work in the border areas, notably Kashmir and Punjab, to strengthen ties between these border states and the rest of India. His work in strife-torn Kashmir has been mainly in the form of providing relief and rehabilitation to children from the Valley who became orphans and those who suffered due to the violence caused by terrorism.

In Pune, Nahar has established the Sarhad School and the Sarhad College of Arts, Commerce & Science at Katraj. These institutions provide education to Kashmiri children and the local children. Special care is taken of the Kashmiri children and Sarhad meets the expenses of lodging and boarding of these students.

Speaking about his interactions with the police on Wednesday, Nahar said, "They asked me if I had any suspicion against anyone. I said I don’t. I do not hold any grudge against anyone. The aim of my work has always been to open a dialogue between the people of Kashmir,” Nahar said while speaking to this paper.

Nahar said that when he started working for the cause, he and his family knew what he was getting into. "The danger with the job was presumed. It comes with the job," he said.

When asked about the people responsible for the blast, Nahar said that the police and ATS will do their job and he will wait for the investigation to proceed.