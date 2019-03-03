I just play my shots without bothering about match situations, says Manas Dhamne

11-years-old Manas Dhamne didn’t like to express whether it is victory or defeat. He does not go gaga over the things and when you ask a few questions regarding the match, he will just provide you with short answers.

Top-seeded for the super series under-14 tennis tournament in Panchgani, Dhamne defeated Veer Prasad of Mumbai 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to clinch the title.

What was going in your mind after going down in the first set?

I just did not bother about what happened in the first set. I focussed on playing my shots. I knew I have to mix my shots which will bring me results. I executed drop shots many times and in return, I gained an ample number of points.

You had planned any strategy for Veer Prasad?

Nothing much, but after the first set I had decided to make him run a lot. I wanted to make him tired that’s why I was playing with a lot of variations. Veer is a good player and he played nicely in the first set.

How was the overall tournament for you?

It was an easy tournament. I won all the matches in two sets except the Friday one.

Being 11-years of age does it bring pressure on you to face older player than you?

I don’t feel any pressure. I just focus on my game. When I am playing I don’t even think about it.

When is your next tournament?

I will be participating in Road to Wimbledon tournament in Chandigarh next week. If I win India leg of Road to Wimbledon then I will get a chance to go to London and play Junior Wimbledon.

How are your preparations going on for upcoming tournaments?

It will be the regular practice under my coaches since I have less time. I practice 2 hours 30 minutes every day.

How is the competition in the under-14 category in India?

We have very good players across the nation. From Maharashtra we have very good players coming up. There were many good players in this tournament as well.

