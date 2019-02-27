IAF air strikes ignite national fervour across Pune

As news of the air strikes by India against terror camps in Pakistan broke early in the day, a large number of people including youths, women and elders came out on the streets to celebrate the bold action by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

People chanted nationalist slogans and congratulated the defence forces for carrying out bold attacks on the enemy soil.

A grand two wheeler tri-colour rally was organised near Sun City Bus Stop in Sinhagad Road area by the residents of Manikbaug, Anand Nagar, Hingane, Vishranti Nagar and Anand Nagar under the guidance of Apulki social or ganization.

The organisers of this rally, Prajakta Rupde and Sameer Rupde, said after lighting candles and offering tributes to the departed soldiers, the time had come for a befitting reply by entering into the enemy territory and neutralizing terrorists.

Celebrations were organised by students at Fergusson College while workers of Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) , a wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) distributed sweets, cold drinks and ignited crackers to celebrate the air strikes.

MRM Pune President Ali Daruwalla congratulated Prime Minister Modi for carrying out the bold strikes inside Pakistan territory with the objective of flushing out the militants.

As with citizens elsewhere in the country, Punekars by the thousands hailed the air strikes

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 14:46 IST