Iapar theatre festival in Pune lets children take centre stage

The third International theatre festival (Iapar) at the Jyostna Bhole Sabhagruha was dominated by eager children in the audience on Tuesday. The focus of their attention was ‘Tiny Tales’, a performance that took place in the foyer of the venue, before the main show, ‘O Picasso’, by the Junges Theater Münster from Germany.

Tiny Tales is a performing arts initiative invested in taking stories to children through the medium of theatre and as the show began, children as well as adults were seen interacting, clapping hands and laughing out loud with every tiny tale being staged.

Shaili Sathyu, artistic director of Gillo Repertory Theatre, Mumbai, who is scheduled to perform ‘Hanuman Ki Ramayan’ on November 14, said, “It is the biggest joy that a regular theatre festival has created space for children within their schedule instead of holding a parallel space. They are being given equal space and importance which is very rare.” “Creating performances for children needs a different artistic approach, though the rigor doesn’t change and efforts are sometimes more,” she added.

Meena Naik, known for her children’s plays and a guest at the festival, said, “It is very appreciable that this international theatre festival has given importance to children’s theatre. India doesn’t really care for children’s theatre and to introduce the young ones to international plays is indeed quite remarkable.”

Aditi Venkateshwaran, festival secretary, said, “Creating and imagining alternative new worlds for both adults and our children: this is what drives and fascinates the artists we work with. We need to reach out to the next generation, to try out new perspectives and to see the world.”

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 15:01 IST