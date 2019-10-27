e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 27, 2019

IMD forecast Nov 2 as date after which rains are gone

pune Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

With a dry spell in the city, Pune will witness an increase in the temperature, going up to 31 degrees Celsius, with the evenings cooler at 19 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department, IMD, “There will be partly cloudy conditions with a minor chance of rain. The probability level of rain is below 50 per cent on October 28 and October 29. Overall the weather is dry and will see an increase in the temperature, going up to 31 degree Celsius.”

The dry weather conditions is due to the moisture that has depleted from the state because of the super cyclone Kyarr. The super cyclone Kyarr has pulled the moisture completely, but towards end of October, that is, from October 30, there will be a cloudy sky with very light to light rain possibility followed by thundery activity and lightning, according to IMD officials.

“On October 30, there will be one more low pressure system likely to perform in Lakshadweep and south east Arabian sea,” added Kashyapi.

“From October 31 till November 2, there is a possibility of rainfall activity, followed by thundery activity and lightning in isolated pockets and in Pune city. There will be no rainfall after November 2,” said Kashyapi.

Kashyapi states that several factors like global warming, delayed monsoon onset as well as some systems like interaction between southerly and easterly winds have caused the rainfall in the city to continue until November.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 19:53 IST

top news
‘Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi is dead’, declares US President Donald Trump
‘Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi is dead’, declares US President Donald Trump
‘We wield remote control of power in Maharashtra’, Shiv Sena tells BJP
‘We wield remote control of power in Maharashtra’, Shiv Sena tells BJP
Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM, Dushyant Chautala his deputy
Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM, Dushyant Chautala his deputy
Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, PM recalls ‘mature role’ by parties after 2010 ruling
Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, PM recalls ‘mature role’ by parties after 2010 ruling
Cyclone Kyarr intensifies to super cyclonic storm, Coast Guard on alert
Cyclone Kyarr intensifies to super cyclonic storm, Coast Guard on alert
Saudi hosts ‘Davos in desert’ as outrage fades over Khashoggi murder
Saudi hosts ‘Davos in desert’ as outrage fades over Khashoggi murder
Virender Sehwag has his say on Sourav Ganguly becoming BCCI President
Virender Sehwag has his say on Sourav Ganguly becoming BCCI President
PM Modi’s $5 trillion economy goal powerful vision: World Bank chief
PM Modi’s $5 trillion economy goal powerful vision: World Bank chief
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News