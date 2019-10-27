IMD forecast Nov 2 as date after which rains are gone

pune

With a dry spell in the city, Pune will witness an increase in the temperature, going up to 31 degrees Celsius, with the evenings cooler at 19 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department, IMD, “There will be partly cloudy conditions with a minor chance of rain. The probability level of rain is below 50 per cent on October 28 and October 29. Overall the weather is dry and will see an increase in the temperature, going up to 31 degree Celsius.”

The dry weather conditions is due to the moisture that has depleted from the state because of the super cyclone Kyarr. The super cyclone Kyarr has pulled the moisture completely, but towards end of October, that is, from October 30, there will be a cloudy sky with very light to light rain possibility followed by thundery activity and lightning, according to IMD officials.

“On October 30, there will be one more low pressure system likely to perform in Lakshadweep and south east Arabian sea,” added Kashyapi.

“From October 31 till November 2, there is a possibility of rainfall activity, followed by thundery activity and lightning in isolated pockets and in Pune city. There will be no rainfall after November 2,” said Kashyapi.

Kashyapi states that several factors like global warming, delayed monsoon onset as well as some systems like interaction between southerly and easterly winds have caused the rainfall in the city to continue until November.

