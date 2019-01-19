Indian enigineers are on par with their global counterparts, says Anant Geete

The government’s role would be helpful for the automotive industry and it would not adopt policies that are detrimental to the interest of the industry said Anant Geete Union minister for heavy industries and public enterprises.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the valedictory session of the three-day Symposium of International Automotive Technology (SIAT 2019) hosted by the Automotive Research Association of India(ARAI).

Geete said, “The Indian automotive industry will have to walk with the rest of the world and change in tune with current times. The government will ensure a balance between the interests of users and manufacturers of automobiles and make policies that will be friendly for either side.”

Geete commended the role of the automotive industry in the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and for its contribution to employment generation. He said the high calibre work which the ARAI is doing shows that Indian engineers and technologists are at par with their global counterparts in the area of technology development.

Anil Sahasrabuddhe, chairman of All India Council of Technical Education said, “The syllabus of engineering education should be more relevant for industry needs and we are working on it. It will help to generate more employment.”

SRJ Kutty, senior general manager of Tata Motors underlined the qualitative change in the research papers received for the conference as the subjects of these papers have moved from the traditional subjects to topics such as noise-vibration-harshness, climate control, crash and safety. “This is an indicator that India is now ready to collaborate with the world for technology development,” he said.

