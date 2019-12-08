INS Shivaji initiates campaign to stop use of plastic at naval station, holds clean-up drive

pune

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 16:47 IST

INS Shivaji initiated a sustained campaign to stop the usage of plastic and focus on eliminating waste generated from plastic and other non-biodegradable items rather than collecting and disposing it off later. The move comes as a long-term measure to deal with plastic waste at the station.

A mass clean-up drive, plastic se raksha - swachhta hee suraksha, in association with the Lonavla Municipal Corporation and residents of nearby villages, was also undertaken by INS Shivaji on December 7.

The drive witnessed concerted efforts put in by all service personnel, defence civilians and their families to collect plastic and other non-biodegradable waste in and around the naval station in Lonavla.

The station also organised a massive awareness campaign using electronic display messages regarding abandoning of single-use plastic. In addition, special movie clips on ‘ban plastic use’ were also screened at the station auditorium.

Swachata pakhwada at Southern Command

A swachata pakhwada has been planned by the ministry of defence from December 1 to 15. Numerous events have been planned all across the Southern Command area of responsibility. One such event was organised at Army Public School, Pune, in which students, teachers and staff of the school participated. The event involved plogging, plastic waste collection and awareness capsules. The main aim was to inculcate the habit of cleanliness of environment and mind amongst students, teachers and staff.