International Day of Yoga celebrated in Pune

At least 2,000 students, with more girls participating, the ground at Genba Sopanrao Moze school, Shastrinagar, Yerawada, was all set for a session of yoga on the International Yoga Day. HT partnered with Heartfulness Foundation to hold the event. The programme was attended by Abhay Vaidya, resident editor, Hindustan Times Pune; Rambhau Moze, chairman, Moze Trust, along with Heartfulness yoga instructors and trainers Rajesh Barde and Daljeet Virdi; and its members Hanumantrao Sorte and Sachin Margude.

Six young yoga learners under the guidance of Barde and Margude performed various asanas, pranayama and meditation.

Speaking on the occasion, Vaidya said, “Yoga is a special gift to the world from India. It is the exercise of mind and body, and across the world, people are accepting it as it has yielded results. Yoga does not need any equipment, instead our body is our equipment. There is a lot of science involved for it teaches you how to control stress, blood pressure, diabetes and other prevalent lifestyle ailments.” Vaidya also emphasised the need to read books on any subject and inculcate it as a hobby.

Moze welcomed the students to the session and said, “It is a good way to begin the academic year with a fresh and clear mind. It will help you gain peace of mind and sharpen your educational skills.”

Another yoga event was held at Army Institute of Technology (AIT) Dighi by Hindustan Times in collaboration with Heartfullnesss Foundation at 7.30 am. Around 100 students and faculty of the college performed asanas in the morning. Brig (retd) Abhay Bhat, director, Army Institute of Technology (AIT) and BP Patil, principal of the institute were also present.

“Practicing yoga and exercises are always good for everyone. I have personally benefited from it, as I have heart problem and doing yoga keeps me energetic all the time,” said Patil.

‘Pune Yoga Street’ event was organised by Regional Outreach Bureau, Pune in co-ordination with National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune; Nehru Yuva Kendra, Pune; Ministry of women and child development; integrated child development scheme department; Ekata Yoga Trust at the Katraj chowk in the morning. Around 3,500 participants from various NGOs and schools participated in the event.

The day was celebrated at the MIT College, Kothrud campus in association with Patanjali Yog Vedanat Samiti. More than 300 students performed asanas. A photo exhibition was held inside the Sambhaji Garden Park on Jungli Maharaj road from 5 pm to 8.30 pm giving information about Indian yoga techniques. The event was organised by Sarhad Foundation.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 18:11 IST