IT engineer duped of Rs 20 lakh in job fraud in Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 16:36 IST

An IT engineer has been duped of Rs 20 lakh over the past year in an online job fraud.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Madhav Kenajle (40,) a resident of Kothrud.

Kenjale had uploaded his biodata on a job search website, according to his complaint.

The callers obtained his biodata from the website and he received several calls on his mobile, followed by emails.

Under the false pretext of getting him a job, callers coaxed him into paying Rs 20,64,777 for various reasons through online transactions.

The transactions happened between June 2019 and October 9, 2020, when the man realised that he was being duped.

A case under Sections 419 (impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered at Alankar police station. Police inspector (crime) Rajesh Tatkare of Alankar police station is investigating the case.