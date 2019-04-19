Today in New Delhi, India
IT engineer jumps from 12th floor of a building in Rahatni

According to police, Patil was suffering from a serious medical ailment and took the extreme step because of his condition.

pune Updated: Apr 19, 2019 16:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
IT engineer,12th floor,Rahatni
The deceased has been identified Rohit Bapurao Patil (28), a resident of Rahatni who originally hailed from Dhule.(HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

An IT engineer jumped off the twelfth floor of a building in Rahatni on Thursday afternoon and died.

The deceased has been identified Rohit Bapurao Patil (28), a resident of Rahatni who originally hailed from Dhule.

According to police, Patil was suffering from a serious medical ailment and took the extreme step because of his condition. He jumped from the flat that belonged to his brother, in Royal Green society, phase I, in Rahatni. The brother’s wife was present in the house when the incident took place. The police have registered a case of suicide.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 16:33 IST

