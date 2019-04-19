IT engineer jumps from 12th floor of a building in Rahatni

An IT engineer jumped off the twelfth floor of a building in Rahatni on Thursday afternoon and died.

The deceased has been identified Rohit Bapurao Patil (28), a resident of Rahatni who originally hailed from Dhule.

According to police, Patil was suffering from a serious medical ailment and took the extreme step because of his condition. He jumped from the flat that belonged to his brother, in Royal Green society, phase I, in Rahatni. The brother’s wife was present in the house when the incident took place. The police have registered a case of suicide.

