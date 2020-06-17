Iucaa to organise online programmes for awareness, viewing of annular solar eclipse

pune

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 19:11 IST

The Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (Iucaa) is organising a series of online talks, presentations and interactive sessions on the annular solar eclipse, which can be witnessed in some regions of north India on June 21.

Due to travel restrictions in the country most enthusiasts will not be able to witness the event and hence, Iucaa’s scientific public outreach programme (SciPOP) will host these events on their YouTube channel.

“In Pune, the eclipse will begin at 10:02am and is expected to reach its maximum phase around 11:40am on June 21. It will end at 1:30pm here. Across India, however, different phases of it should be visible anytime between 10am and 2pm depending on your longitude. To pass on such information, to discuss the real facts behind eclipses as well as to inform people how to see the eclipse safely, Iucaa SciPOP will host two sessions on June 18 and 19. These hour-long sessions will have some activities suggested as well that can be relevant to teachers. Those attending may also get their queries answered by the Iucaa SciPOP team,” said Iucaa director professor Somak Raychaudhury.

On Sunday (June 21), the live online session will combine feeds from all over the country and will host an array of experts from Iucaa and the scientific community on the subject of eclipses, astronomy and related careers.

The event is being undertaken in collaboration with the Public Outreach and Education Committee of the Astronomical Society of India (ASI-POEC).

For more info

Link of the talks : https://www.youtube.com/user/IUCAASciPOP

Resources: https://bit.ly/ase2020india

For registration: https://bit.ly/ase2020ama

Date- Time- Platform- Programme- Subject

June 18- 10:30 to 11:30am- YouTube Live ASE 2020- Discussion session 1- Solar eclipse and activities (English)

June 19- 10:30 to 11:30am- YouTube Live ASE 2020- Discussion session 2- Solar eclipse and activities (English)

June 21- 10am onwards- YouTube Live LIVE webcast session with scientists- Solar eclipses and viewing them, solar astronomy