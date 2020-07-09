e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Jail staff member off-duty booked for assaulting fellow official on duty in Pune

Jail staff member off-duty booked for assaulting fellow official on duty in Pune

The complainant was on duty and the accused was not. He was annoyed at being stopped at the check post. They must have known each other as acquaintances as they live in the same area, say police

pune Updated: Jul 09, 2020 16:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The injured man has been identified as police constable Rajendra Khairnar, while the accused has been identified as Premnath Wadikar, both residing at jail staff quarters in Yerawada.
The injured man has been identified as police constable Rajendra Khairnar, while the accused has been identified as Premnath Wadikar, both residing at jail staff quarters in Yerawada.(Getty Representative Image)
         

A jail staff member was booked on Tuesday for assaulting his colleague who was deployed at a check post outside the jail staff quarters.

The injured man has been identified as police constable Rajendra Khairnar, while the accused has been identified as Premnath Wadikar, both residing at jail staff quarters in Yerawada.

According to police Khairnar has sustained a fracture in his arm and has injuries on his eye, face and body from the fight that broke out between the two.

Wadikar was heading home after work around 8:15 pm on Monday in his car, according to the complainant.

“The complainant was on duty and the accused was not. He was annoyed at being stopped at the check post. They must have known each other as acquaintances as they live in the same area. The accused is not traceable after the incident. We are looking for him,” said police sub-inspector Dinesh Gurjar of Yerawada police station.

A case under Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 333 (voluntarily causes grievous hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking a breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code is registered at Yerawada police station.

top news
India’s Covid-19 deaths among lowest globally per million population: Health Ministry
India’s Covid-19 deaths among lowest globally per million population: Health Ministry
Border situation ‘improving’, next round of meeting soon, says China
Border situation ‘improving’, next round of meeting soon, says China
India’s pharma industry an asset for entire world, says PM Narendra Modi
India’s pharma industry an asset for entire world, says PM Narendra Modi
Congress tweets video, says it shows Vikas Dubey’s arrest is scripted
Congress tweets video, says it shows Vikas Dubey’s arrest is scripted
PM Oli floats an ‘Emergency’ plan to keep his chair intact, Prez is non-committal
PM Oli floats an ‘Emergency’ plan to keep his chair intact, Prez is non-committal
‘Biggest difference he brought ...’: Waqar lauds Kohli’s contribution
‘Biggest difference he brought ...’: Waqar lauds Kohli’s contribution
Seoul mayor reported missing, his phone switched off, search underway
Seoul mayor reported missing, his phone switched off, search underway
Watch: Madurai restaurant sells ‘Mask Parottas’ to create awareness on Covid
Watch: Madurai restaurant sells ‘Mask Parottas’ to create awareness on Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In