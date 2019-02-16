Junior TC booked for promoting hatred after shouting pro-Pakistan slogans in Lonavla

A junior ticket checker (Jr TC) of Central Railway in Lonavla was booked for promoting disharmony and hatred after he yelled “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in a protest gathering on Friday against the suicide terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir.

The junior TC, identified as Upendra Kumar Shreeveer Bahadursiingh, 39, a native of Bihar, was booked by Lonavla police under Section 153(b) (promoting disharmony and hatred) of Indian Penal Code. He was arrested and remanded to police custody by a local court.

According to the police around 20-25 people were present when Bahadursingh raised the pro-Pakistan slogans.

“He was arrested and presented in (Wadgaon) court. He will be in police custody till February 18,” said senior police inspector BR Patil of Lonavla city police station which operates in the Pune rural police jurisdiction.

“Upendra Kumar was suspended based on primary information. He will be subjected to a medical test and an internal enquiry will be set up in this matter. He was not on duty, neither were his duty hours going on when the incident happened,” said a senior public relations officer (PRO) of Central Railway’s Mumbai division. The decision was taken by Sanjay Kumar Jain, divisional railway manager (DRM) of Mumbai division.

The residents of Lonavla city were paying homage to the slain jawans a day after the attack by a suicide terrorist in Awantipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, Bahadursingh, who was working as a Jr TC at Lonavla station for the past two years, was in Pune rural police custody.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 17:12 IST