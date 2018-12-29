Kasba peth: Maha-Metro opens new office amid protests

Kasba Peth residents on Thursday staged a protest against the proposed underground metro station in the area. Armed with banners decrying the facility, the protesters including women and children sought the relocation of the station .

However, in the wake of these protests, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corproation has started yet another metro office at Dadoji Konddev school in Kasba Peth to brief the citizens about the under ground metro railway. The citizens are opposing the Metro and said that they are not getting detailed information about land acquisition.

Through the new office of Maha-Metro , its official Pralad Kachre will address the citizens and provide them with information about land acquisition process and compensation packages.Maha-Metro also issued a press statement and stated that the Maha-Metro authorities are planning to rehabilitate the citizens who will be affected due to the construction of the Metro in the same locality.

Maha-Metro authorities have also asked the Pune Municipal Corproation (PMC) to allot the land of Dadoji Konddev School and the land near Bhau Kotwal Mandai for rehabilitation.If PMC would handover these plots to the Metro authorities, they will construct buildings and rehabilitate the citizens in these buildings.

According to the residents, about 250 families and 30 shops will have to relocate to make way for the project . Maha- Metro said that they have conducted a joint meeting with the citizens of Kasba peth and have given information about rehabilitation. Maha-Metro officials will meet each individual and inform them about rehabilitation package.

