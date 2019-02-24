Kolhapur’s Aishwarya outplayed Pune’s Gautami in super series u-14 tennis tournament

It turned out to be a mixed day for Pune players in the first qualifying round at MSLTA all India ranking super series under-14 tennis tournament as Chinar Deshapande advanced while Gautami Khaire was knocked out.

In the first qualifying round at hotel Ravine courts in Panchgani on Saturday, Deshpande showed his class to outplay fifth seed Eashan Meru of Solapur 6-0, 6-1.

Among girls, Aishwarya Jadhav from Kolhapur outplayed Pune girl Gautami Khaire 6-1, 6-3.

In the boys section, Deshpande controlled the match right from the start and hardly gave any opportunities to Meru. After wrapping up the first set 6-0, Deshpande clinched the second set 6-1 to advance into the second qualifying round.

For Khaire, it was a dull day as she went down tamely in the first set while in the second set she showed some fight, but it was not enough as Jadhav stayed ahead in the set winning it 6-3.

Later in the all Maharashtra battle, tenth seed Ashwin Narsinghani scored a 6-2, 6-1 win over sixth seed Tanmay Deshpande. In the girls section, eleventh seed Aleena Shikh scored a hard fought 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 win over sixth seed Shruti Nanajkar.

Results: First qualifying round

Boys: 11-Chinar Deshpande(Mah) bt 5-Eashan Meru (Mah) 6-0, 6-1; 10-Ashwin Narsinghani (Mah) bt 6-Tanmay Deshpande (Mah) 6-2, 6-1; 1-Eshan Degamwar (Mah) bt 12-Atharva Birajdar (Mah) 6-1, 6-3; 2-Kashit Nagrale (Mah) bt 16-Keyur Mhetre (Mah) 6-2, 6-0; 3-Sarth Bansode (Mah) bt 9-Adnan Lokhandwala 6-3, 6-2; 4-Mehul Gautam (Mah) bt 14-Dev Mehta (Mah) 6-3, 6-1.

Girls: 9-Aishwarya Jadhav (Mah) bt 4-Gautami Khaire (Mah) 6-1, 6-3; 11-Aleena Shikh (Mah) bt 6-Shruti Nanajkar (Mah) 6-2, 1-6, 6-3; 10-Siya Prasade (Mah) bt 7-Saisha Karekar (Mah) 7-5, 7-6 (7-5); Diya Choudhari (Mah) bt 8-Vedika Mali (Mah) 6-2, 6-3; 3-Sanchita Nagarkar (Mah) bt 12-Alisha Kosambi (Mah) 6-0, 6-2

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 16:09 IST