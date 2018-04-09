Land acquisition plays speed breaker to delayed Swargate-Katraj BRTS

Work of the Swargate-Katraj road stretch of the Satara bus rapid transit system (BRTS) near Katraj dairy is being delayed due to problems related to land acquisition. According to local residents, even after 15 months, the Satara road BRTS work is yet to be completed with large uncovered drainages threatening the lives of commuters.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, the PMC is adding extra lanes to both sides of the road to increase its vehicle carrying capacity and to streamline the BRTS corridor and vehicular traffic.

According to officials concerned, an area resident, Ramesh Kadam, who owns a stretch of land adjacent to Kamthe Automobiles, is refusing to let go of his land.

Local corporator and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Vasant More said, “I had managed to convince a large number of Katraj residents of parting with their land for the implementation of better transport service for every resident living on the road stretch. However, one resident is not ready to give his land. We had offered him a transfer of developmental rights and all the other benefits, but he refused to comply.”

Yogesh Salvi, a local resident, said, “The incomplete work, especially the open drainage water line, is posing as a major threat to commuters. The uncovered drainage has been there for more than six months and is a major threat to children who play near it."

Seema Aradhye, another local resident who works at an Information Technology firm, said, "With monsoon approaching fast, the open drainage line has now become a real risk."

Aradhye said that while PMC has done a good job at redeveloping the BRTS track, the bottleneck near Katraj junction continues to create problems for commuters as the private plot eating into road often lead to traffic chaos. "Even after 15 months, the PMC has not been able to sort out the issue. The bottleneck is creating a problem during peak hours."

The 5.4-kilometre long Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor is being redone to facilitate better motor vehicle flow. The work has been estimated to continue for two years, costing Rs 75 crores, according to the PMC road department. “It’s been one year and three months since the project started. So far, we have faced several hurdles such as land owners not parting with their land. We recently got the land from Kamthe Automobiles but the land adjacent is still not with us and hence, we are progressing slowly. We hope to finish the work before the deadline and expedite the acquisition work wherever needed. Once that is done, then the realignment of new bus stops and footpaths on the outer road will begin,” said Rajendra Raut, road department, PMC.