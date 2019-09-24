Lawyer, two others booked in a case of voyeurism in Pune

pune

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:18 IST

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday lodged a case against three persons, including a prominent lawyer for allegedly filming a consensual sex act of a woman and her friend in the city, said police officials.

According to the police, the incident took place in a bungalow in Rakshak Society in Pimple Nilakh where the accused made videos of the victim during sexual acts on a number of occasions.

The 33-year-old victim has lodged a case against the lawyer, his client and the person who was handling the camera while filming the acts, at the Sangvi police station.

According to the complainant, the sex act was filmed with the motive of releasing the video on various social media platforms and also for extorting a huge sum of money.

The complainant stated that the advocate, his client and another accomplice together conspired to film her private acts. The accused client showed the video to her friends and demanded a huge ransom from the victim. The accused also threatened the victim if she refused to give the amount, according to police officials.

Investigating officials said that a case related to voyeurism has been lodged against the accused for installing a spy camera in the victim’s bedroom. The section envisages that any man who watches, or captures the image of a woman engaging in a private act in circumstances where she would usually have the expectation of not being observed either by the perpetrator or by any other person at the behest of the perpetrator or disseminates such image must be booked.

The police have invoked Sections 354 (voyeurism), 507 (criminal intimidation or by anonymous communication), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 and 67 of the Information Technology Act against the three accused.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 20:18 IST