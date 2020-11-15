e-paper
Pune News / Less firecrackers this year on Laxmipujan

Less firecrackers this year on Laxmipujan

According to civic officials, as compared to previous year people burst fewer firecrackers this year

pune Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 17:25 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Children celebrate while bursting firecrackers at a housing society near Dandekar bridge, on Saturday.
Children celebrate while bursting firecrackers at a housing society near Dandekar bridge, on Saturday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
         

Despite a ban on bursting firecrackers at public places within Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, many residents were seen enjoying fireworks on the streets after the Laxmi pujan ceremony on Saturday evening.

According to civic officials, as compared to previous year people burst fewer firecrackers this year.

An official of fire brigade department said, “Till 8.30pm, we did not receive any call of fire-related accident due to bursting of crackers.”

Vishal Berate, a firecracker seller from Parvati area, said, “Due to Covid-19, this year the sale of crackers has come down. Every year, my friends and I, put up three stalls of firecrackers. Till Friday (November 13), there was no sale. On Saturday, the Laxmi pujan day, we saw buyers but not as expected.”

Another stall owner Ravindra Pophale from Aryaneshwar area said, “Only half of the stock is sold out. Customers who used to spend Rs1,000 on crackers in previous years, this time purchased only of Rs200 to Rs300 of fireworks. Maximum purchasers are from trader community.”

A Rupesh Sakla from Maharshinagar area said, “There was no bursting of firecrackers on the first two days, but on Laxmi pujan day people participate in fireworks, especially the trader’s community.”

Trader Mitish Gujrati said, “It is an auspicious day. We burst a few crackers this year and followed the coronavirus precautions. Every year, we bought crackers worth Rs 5,000. but this year did a purchase of only Rs2,000.”

Hrishikesh Joshi from Baner area said, “Most of the parents in our society did not allow kids to come down and burst crackers. Usually every year there is a huge rush in the evening.”

Sachin Limaye from Padmavati area said, “In our 20-flat society, every year almost all residents used to burst crackers, but this time hardly one or two families did so. After Laxmi pujan, some more burst crackers.”

