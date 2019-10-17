Lift no-parking zone rule on Baner road or face road block on Oct 18: Residents to traffic police 

pune

The decision to declare Baner road a no-parking zone has led to a smooth flow of traffic in the area for the police, however, there is growing opposition to the rule from shopkeepers and residents. Residents, corporators and shopkeepers in the area have planned a protest on October 18, if the decision is not revoked.

Corporator Jyoti Kalamkar; Amol Balwadkar, chairman, Pune City Development Committee, PMC corporator and chief secretary BJP Yuva Morcha, have written a letter to the traffic police department demanding a withdrawal of the decision.

“Shopkeepers and residents are facing inconvenience due to the enforcement of the no-parking zone rule on Baner road. We have submitted a memorandum cum request letter to the Pune traffic department authorities asking them to lift the ban for two-and-four-wheelers parking on Baner road (University chowk to Sadanand Hotel) with immediate effect. In case they do not respond promptly and lift the ban by October 18, we have decided to organise a protest rally and conduct a road block agitation on Baner road,” said Amol Balwadkar.

He is supported by the Balewadi Medicos Association. Dr Rajesh Deshpande, a part of the association, said, “It is not practical to have an entire stretch of road as a no-parking zone and not acceptable. When the authorities begin the actual work on the metro, we will support them completely.”

Hemant Gadkari, a resident, said, “First, the authorities should have made alternate arrangements to reduce the inconvenience caused to residents by constructing multi-storey parking or parking lots and should think of arranging a shuttle service for residents. Only then, should they have thought of declaring it as a no-parking zone.”

