‘Lokmanya Tilak’s Swadeshi, boycott concepts relevant in present economic slowdown’

pune

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 19:55 IST

Lokmanya Tilak’s concept of using Swadeshi products and boycotting foreign goods is still relevant in modern India, especially at a time, when the country is going an economic slowdown,” said former chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.

Chavan, while inaugurating a three-day international conference on, Lokmanya Tilak- maker of modern India, organised by the Tilak Maharashtra University at its Mukundnagar campus on Wednesday, said that Tilak’s thoughts are more relevant in the present era.

“Tilak was the father of unrest. He was the first person to understand the importance of media in creating unrest and started the Kesari and Maratha newspapers. To achieve any political goal, a mass movement is required. Lokmanya started the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti and Ganesh festival as a mass movement and since, these were cultural movements, the British could do nothing to oppose it,” said Chavan.

Chavan said that Tilak was a great visionary as he was aware about the large distribution of the Muslim community in the country and hence, demanded equal representation for them. Tilak was impressed by Dadabhai Naoroji’s economic thought and started the Swadeshi movement. “Our country is passing through a difficult phase and there are chances of disruption in our secular nature, Tilak’s thoughts are more relevant in present era to stop this disruption.”

Chancellor of the university Dipak Tilak; vice-chancellor GS Bapat; Malaysia’s Lincoln University vice-chancellor Amiya Bhaumik and conveyor of the conference Geetali Tilak were present for the inauguration.

“Tilak was the first person to demand weekly offs and minimum wages for the common man from the British. He also placed a demand for equal fare in the railways as there were different fares for Indians and British,” said Deepak Tilak.

The conference has been organised to mark the 100th death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak.