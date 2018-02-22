Magnetic Maharashtra investments to reach remote areas, says Devendra Fadnavis

Chief minster Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday, said the investment commitments made at the Magnetic Maharashtra summit will reach out to every nook and corner of the state, especially the neglected region of Marathwada. He was in the city to inaugurate the 10th edition of Symbhav 2018, a cultural festival of Symbiosis Law School, Pune.

This year, the five-day long inter-collegiate annual cultural festival is based on the theme of global village.

“In a matter of few years, India is to become the world’s youngest country with the largest youth human resource. Hence, through good institutes and quality education, we need to translate our population into a credible and reliable workforce, which in the future, will prove to be our most coveted asset. Indians have the best brains; we just need proper platforms and one such platform on artificial intelligence was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Mumbai University,” said Fadnavis.

Further, speaking on the recent Magnetic Maharashtra Global Investors Summit, where the state government signed investment commitments worth around Rs.4.85 trillion, he said, “It is an investment into building the future through different projects in textile, manufacturing, and even transport, like the futuristic technology of the hyperloop project. And this time, the investments will reach out to every nook and corner of the state, especially the neglected region of Marathwada.”

On the future plans to make Pune and Mumbai full-fledged smart cities, with the existing challenge of transportation and floods, respectively, he added, “No city can be smart and sustainable until it has good mobility. So, in Pune, we are trying to create a Metro network which can act as the principal transport network with which the bus system can also be integrated. We need end-to-end solutions in transport, for which for instance, in Mumbai we will have an integrated platform for all the modes of transport, bus, suburban railway, Metro, monorail and even water transport. Thus, citizens would be able to avail any transport option using one ticket only.”

“Also, in terms of water logging in Mumbai, we are employing a system to pump the water out, for which, we are establishing seven pumping stations there. Of the seven, three are ready, and the remaining four will be ready in two years,” he said.

During an interactive session, he responded to a question on IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe’s transfer and said, “Why just Pune, other cities also deserve such good officers. He has been transferred as a municipal commissioner of the entire city of Nagpur, while here in Pune, he was only handling a portion under the municipal commissioner.”

Road gets new name

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday, also unveiled the new name for the New Airport road as Symbiosis Marg, as instituted by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).