Maha-Metro proposes underground route for Swargate to Katraj corridor

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:09 IST

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) on Thursday proposed an underground metro route between Swargate and Katraj.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “We have proposed the underground metro route as a preferable route between Swargate and Katraj. However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will take the final decision on it.”

“If the metro corridor is constructed underground, the length of the route will only be 5.6km, however, if the route is elevated then the distance will be 11km. The elevated route will pass through Market Yard and Gangadham. However, the cost of the elevated and underground route is the same. The only difference will be the total distance. Considering this, we are keen on constructing an underground route. We have given both the options to PMC along with the project cost,” said Dixit.

Maha-Metro has also proposed Neo metro at the inner ring road in Pimpri-Chinchwad, wherein the metro will not run on metal tyres (technically known as rails), but instead have rubber tyres and it is a hybrid model of transport. The trains will run on electricity.

