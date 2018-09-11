Maha-Rera taking ‘maha’ initiatives, says minister Puri at Pune workshop

With more than 17,000 projects and 16,000 real estate agents registered under the Maharashtra real estate regulatory authority (Maha-Rera) and 75 per cent of the complaints filed by consumers resolved successfully, the state is showing the way for others in regulating the real estate sector, said Hardeep Singh Puri, union Minister of State, independent charge, housing and urban affairs.

He was speaking at the first regional workshop on Rera titled a new era of transparency and accountability in Real Estate in Pune on Monday. Maha-Rera has shown the way of implementing the landmark regulator, Puri said.

Ever since its inception in 2017, Maharashtra real estate regulatory authority received a total of 4,000 complaints out of which 75 per cent of the cases have been resolved amicably.

“Maharashtra has the highest number of projects and real estate agents registered with authority - higher than any other authority,” said Puri.

Various stakeholders associated with the real estate sector i.e. developers, homebuyers, financial institutions along with the chairpersons and senior officers of authorities, tribunals and state government officials from the western part of India attended the workshop.

“Had The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act been in place, say, 20 or even 10 years ago, consumers would not have had to knock the doors of the judiciary, as the stringent provisions of Rera would have ensured an eco-system that would have prevented the entry of ‘fly by night’ operators. We will and are urging, encouraging and persuading the states to set up the regulatory apparatus envisioned under Rera, speedily,” he said. Puri said that a total of 31,475 real estate projects and 24,000 real estate agents have been registered under Rera across the country.

Residents attend ‘housing society’ workshop in large numbers

Medha Kulkarni, MLA organised a workshop related to the problems faced by the cooperative housing societies on Sunday in the presence of Subhash Deshmukh, cabinet minister for Sahakar, Panan and Vastrodyog in Government of Maharashtra.

The members of the cooperative housing societies spoke about the problems faced by them, particularly during the elections in the societies.

Subhash Deshmukh said, “If there are some problems in the entire system, it is the collective responsibility of the members of the housing society and the government to find solutions to the problems. However, what is often done is that the societies point out the mistakes done by the government or others only. Instead they should look towards the rectifying their shortcoming as well,” said Deshmukh.

Madhukar Chaudhari, commissioner of state government cooperative election authority said, “Transparent elections every five years is indispensable as only then could the greater interest of the people be served. However, problem arises when elections are not conducted on time as the sitting committee members develop some vested interest.”

For a healthy democracy within the institution, this must be avoided, said Chaudhari.

Deshmukh appreciated the fact that the workshop witnessed a huge turnout of residents.

MLA Kulkarni appreciated the efforts taken by the minister and all other residents who participated in the workshop. She also assured to all help to the residents in this regard.

