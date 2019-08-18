Maharashtra govt leaves 2,914 cows orphaned on military farms after paying Rs 29 lakh for them

pune

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 16:24 IST

The Maharashtra government has left 2,914 cows orphaned on military farms, this despite having paid Rs 29,14,000 for the cattle.

The heads of cows belong to the military and have been waiting for a new home for the past eight months.

In January, the Maharashtra government promised to take possession of the cows by that month-end. “On January 29, the state government even deposited Rs 29,14,000 into the army authorities’ accounts for the collection of 2,914 cattle from military farms at Pimpri, Deolali and Ahmednagar. However, only 269 cows have been collected so far,” said a senior army official at Southern Command, on condition of anonymity.

The Indian Army, in 2017, undertook major restructuring decisions to improve its “tooth to tail” ratio. One of the steps was to shut down 39 military farms across the country.

In 2019, military farms in Pimpri and Deolali in Maharashtra have not been able to shut down. Reason? The state government has failed to collect cattle from these farms.

There are 1,661 cows in Pimpri, and 828 cows at the Deolali military farms.

Army authorities have written to the state animal husbandry department and the state government on numerous occasions regarding the delay in the transfer (copies of which are with HT).

However, according to army officials, despite meeting Maharashtra government officials at all levels, progress of the transfer of cattle has not happened.

Dhananjay Parkale, additional commissioner of animal husbandry department and chief executive officer of Maharashtra Livestock Board, says that the delay was caused because of various protocols which had to be followed before the transfer of cattle.

“Construction of the cow shelters and sheds at Tathawade for 3,200 cows is complete. The infrastructural delays have been sorted as we are also planning to transfer some cattle to Vidarbha, where the infrastructure is ready too. However, the major delay happened because of the various protocols, like checking the animals for various contagious diseases.”

Parkale said, “We are ready and at least 1,555 cattle will be transferred within 20 days.”

Laxminarayan Mishra, Commissioner of Animal Husbandry Department, said, “The transfer process has been streamlined now. We are transferring 800 cows to Beed and 200 to Jalna. The planning has been done and before the assembly elections (October), all the transfers will take place.”

The transfers, which state government officials claim will be completed soon, will be use to support women’s self-help groups and drought-hit regions like Jalna and Beed.

Army authorities maintain that the process of transfer is still on slippery grounds.

State allows cows to eat into army budget

Army authorities are spending Rs666 per cow per day for maintenance, across both farms. “We are spending Rs330 per animal per day at Pimpri; and Rs 336 at Deolali. This amounts to at least Rs16 lakh per day (Rs16,57,674) at these farms, along with a manpower of 60 personnel and their added costs. This has resulted in the failure of the entire exercise of improving our ‘teeth to tail’ ratio and reducing the burden on the army exchequer. We were supposed to wind up military operations, however, we are still awaiting transfer of many cows,” said another army officer associated with the military farms, on the condition of anonymity.

Cows to order

Military farms in Pimpri and Deolali have expensive, high-yielding variety of hybrid cows - a cross between a Dutch Holstein-Friesian cows and native Sahiwal cattle - to double the milk produce. As per the central government order, military farm cattle were supposed to be transferred to central/state government department or state dairy cooperatives on a token payment of Rs1,000/- per animal.

“Other states have readily taken over these cows - government of Manipur transported 400 cows from Secunderabad; Madhya Pradesh government lifted cows from Jhansi and Telangana government has finalised a deal to take over 580 cows from the Belgaum military farm. This delay has only been observed in the case of the Maharashtra government?,” said an army official.

Both Parkale and Misra, however, agreed that the quality of the breed of the cows is very good. “They have stabilised the breed for last thirty to thirty five years and it will definitely help poor farmers and the animals will add to their family income,” added Parkale.

Teeth to tail ratio

The Lt Gen DB Shekatkar committee submitted a report in 2016 with recommendations for enhancing combat capability and re-balancing of defence expenditure of the armed forces to increase its “teeth to tail” ratio - the number of personnel (tail) required to support a combat soldier (tooth). One of the recommendations was to close down military farms, as closure of these farms would free up resources like real estate, revenue spent on them and personnel.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 16:24 IST