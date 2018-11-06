Maharashtra health department calls back Hepatitis B vaccine

The Maharashtra health department has recalled the entire stock of around 2,000 vials of a Hepatitis B vaccine from all district hospitals following the sudden death of an 18-year-old student in Nagpur who had received this vaccine.The student, Himangi Malande, lost her life after being administered the vaccine on November 2 at a government hospital in Wardha.

Dr Sanjeev Kamble, director Health Services, Maharashtra said that this vaccination is taken during infancy, but can also be taken at any age. The young woman may have died due to an anaphylactic shock caused by an allergic reaction, he said.“We have not only recalled all the batches of this vaccine but have also asked for a critical analysis report and have also initiated a detailed investigation in this case,” Dr Kamble said.

He declined to identify the name of the Hyderabad-based manufacturer. He said the entire stock of the vaccine bearing batch number 15GHBVO19 has been withdrawn. On November 2, the vaccine was administered to around 20 students in Wardha, one of who died. A close watch is being kept on the other recipients of the vaccine. Dr Kamble said the batch had an expiry date of November 2018. The full investigative report is being awaited from Nagpur.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 14:37 IST