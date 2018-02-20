Make Hinjewadi liveable: Residents plead

Facing lack of basic necessities and poor infrastructure, residents of Hinjewadi have started an online petition urging Prime Minister Narenra Modi, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other authorities in the state to make the locality “livable”. Hinjewadi has over the past few years seen a lot of residential growth with the concept of ‘walk to work’ being sold to a lot of the Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services (IT/ ITES) employees.

However, according to residents, this suburb has always been neglected when it comes to providing basic amenities to around 50,000 people living in the area. “The area lacks basic necessities such as water supply, proper road development, footpaths, sewage treatment systems, parks, public transport, traffic management, security systems,” said the online petition initiated by the Hinjewadi IT Park Residents Welfare Association (HiRWA) and addressed to the chief minister’s office, Prime Minister’s Office, ministry of urban development, guardian minster of Pune - Girish Bapat, PMRDA, MIDC, and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

“We, the residents of Hinjewadi, request authorities to make Hinjewadi Liveable for the better future of residents,” said the petition which includes affected parties like residents of the area, local businesses and others.

Despite repeated attempts, officials of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) were not available for comment. Messages sent to PMRDA chief Kiran Gitte went unanswered.

Nishith Pattanayak, IT professional who lives in Xrbia society in Hinjewadi, said, “We are facing many problems starting from basic infrastructure like non-availability of piped water from the corporation, narrow roads and garbage heaps near the roadside. Currently, all of these issues are handled separately by each society. Our township depends on lot on water tankers ever since the beginning of 2016, the time we took possession.”

Pattanayak also highlighted security and safety as another major issue in Hinjewadi. “There are not enough street lights and CCTV cameras on the roads in Hinjewadi and adjacent areas where there are big housing societies or townships. Travelling in the night is sometimes scary. These societies house many IT professionals working in night shifts in Hinjewadi including women professionals.”

Hinjewadi, according to residents, has been witnessing frequent traffic jams on weekdays and weekends. There are many large societies like Megapolis, Blue Ridge and townships like Life Republic, Xrbia and the residents have raised the issue of poor traffic management to the authorities.

“We have been requesting PMRDA, PCMC to provide basic amenities to make Hinjewadi liveable like piped water to each society, wide roads, street lights, CCTV cameras, night patrolling by police, police check post and garbage clearance (from societies and road). This is under process since the past one year, however, we have not seen any progress in this matter,” added Amrut Khodke, who lives in Green Olive society near Hinjewadi chowk.

The online petition has so far garnered 854 signatures with their limit being set at 1,000 signatories. The residents have put forth a long list of demands.

The petition also demands preservation and protection of environment with garbage segregation and processing plants for dry and wet waste and sewage treatment plants.

The residents also pointed out that PMRDA is yet to conduct a Monthly Area Sabha meeting or even have a citizen grievance centre. They also said that the public transportation is bad and have demanded for better frequency of PMPML buses.