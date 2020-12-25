Man arrested for alleged kidnapping and rape

pune

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 17:16 IST

A man was arrested on Thursday by Pune police for allegedly sedating, kidnapping, and sexually assaulting a woman with whom he was in an extra marital relationship.

The arrested man was identified as Sagar Mohan Satav (28), a resident of Wagholi while the complainant is a 27-year-old. The woman works in a private company while Satav is unemployed and his family owns a farm.

“He is a married man. They have been dating for the past six years. They had gone to Newasa, in Ahmednagar. There she says that he put something on her face that made her lose consciousness after which he tied her hands and legs together and sexually assaulted her. We have to investigate it from all angles,” said police inspector (crime) S Thopte of Chandan nagar police station.

A case under Sections 376 (sexual assault) and 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandan nagar police station against the man.