e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Man arrested for alleged kidnapping and rape

Man arrested for alleged kidnapping and rape

The arrested man was identified as Sagar Mohan Satav (28), a resident of Wagholi

pune Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 17:16 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustan Times, Pune
The woman works in a private company while Satav is unemployed and his family owns a farm.
The woman works in a private company while Satav is unemployed and his family owns a farm.(HT FILE )
         

A man was arrested on Thursday by Pune police for allegedly sedating, kidnapping, and sexually assaulting a woman with whom he was in an extra marital relationship.

The arrested man was identified as Sagar Mohan Satav (28), a resident of Wagholi while the complainant is a 27-year-old. The woman works in a private company while Satav is unemployed and his family owns a farm.

“He is a married man. They have been dating for the past six years. They had gone to Newasa, in Ahmednagar. There she says that he put something on her face that made her lose consciousness after which he tied her hands and legs together and sexually assaulted her. We have to investigate it from all angles,” said police inspector (crime) S Thopte of Chandan nagar police station.

A case under Sections 376 (sexual assault) and 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandan nagar police station against the man.

top news
Indian sailors stranded at Chinese ports: No link to standoff, says China
Indian sailors stranded at Chinese ports: No link to standoff, says China
Farm laws protests: Sitharaman reminds Rahul Gandhi of Cong’s manifesto
Farm laws protests: Sitharaman reminds Rahul Gandhi of Cong’s manifesto
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
‘Act of terrorism’: BJP after party worker assaulted by PDP leader
‘Act of terrorism’: BJP after party worker assaulted by PDP leader
All you need to know about PM-KISAN scheme
All you need to know about PM-KISAN scheme
How Amir planned Kohli’s dismissal in CT 2017 final
How Amir planned Kohli’s dismissal in CT 2017 final
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In