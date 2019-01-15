Man arrested for assaulting two students in Pune

The Koregaon Park police have arrested a person from Karnataka on charges of allegedly physically assaulting and injuring two students of Wadia College . The two students were found unconscious after the inhuman beating.

The police have identified the victims as Shubham Bharat Patil (20)and Neha Salunkhe (19) who were sitting near Indian Railways Institute of Civil Engineering (IRICEN) at Koregaon Park on Friday at 9 pm. The accused identified as Devaraj Nagappa Wasmani (24), a resident of Karnataka hit them with an iron rod and fled away with the smart phone which he snatched from the girl.

Investigators found that Wasmani stayed at railway stations parking service room and hailed from Yadagiri district. He first attacked the boy and the girl was beaten up when she tried to intervene during the scuffle. Both were found lying in an unconscious state by commuters who rushed them to a nearby private hospital.

The FIR was first registered by Government Railway police and transferred to Koregaon Park police station. Wasamani has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 for attempt to murder. Police Inspector Madan Bahadarpure of Koregaon Park police station said “ The accused during interrogation told us that he committed the crime while he was under the influence of alcohol. Perhaps he might have consumed drugs before the act and he also stole the cellphone.”

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 14:40 IST