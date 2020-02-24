e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / Man arrested for sexual assault of wife’s minor niece in Nigdi

Man arrested for sexual assault of wife’s minor niece in Nigdi

pune Updated: Feb 24, 2020 19:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

 A man was remanded to police custody by a court in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday for the sexual assault and harassment of his wife’s minor niece in Nigdi. 

The 30-year-old man, who works as a driver, was arrested on Sunday and will be in police custody till February 28, according to police sub-inspector (PSI) Dnyaneshwar Subhash Kokate of Nigdi police station, who is investigating the case. 

The incident first occurred on October 7, 2019, and continued till October 25, 2019 while the teenager, who is a Class 10 student, was living in the accused man’s house, according to her complaint. 

She was visiting her aunt, along with her mother and two brothers, during the time of the incident, according to the police. 

“The minor girl was on vacation since the school has closed for Diwali holidays. Her parents were involved in a minor domestic dispute and so, her mother had brought the children to her sister’s house. The victim’s mother works as a labourer, so she had to go to work and the accused used to come home in the evening and sexually harass the minor,” said PSI Kokate. 

The girl went back to her father’s house with her mother and brothers when the vacation concluded on October 27, 2019. 

“The girl’s father is alcoholic and abusive and she was scared of opening up about the incident. She also had school, but her health was deteriorating,” said PSI Kokate. 

On Sunday, months after the incident, she was visiting her father’s side of the family with her father in Pimpri. Her aunt asked her the reason behind her deteriorating health. That is when the girl broke down and told the aunt about what had happened, according to the police. 

The aunt, then, took the minor to the police station and got a case registered. 

A case under Sections 354, 376, 376(j)(n) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4, 8, and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered at the Nigdi police station against the 30-year-old.

top news
2 including cop die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
2 including cop die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
Northeast Delhi violence orchestrated to coincide with Trump visit: MHA official
Northeast Delhi violence orchestrated to coincide with Trump visit: MHA official
‘Will sign $3 bn defence deal tomorrow’: Trump announces in Ahmedabad
‘Will sign $3 bn defence deal tomorrow’: Trump announces in Ahmedabad
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner take tour of Taj Mahal
Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner take tour of Taj Mahal
Fifth-generation Honda City sedan to be unveiled on March 16
Fifth-generation Honda City sedan to be unveiled on March 16
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News