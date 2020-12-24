Man befriends group, shares room and dupes of Rs 5 lakh

pune

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 16:50 IST

A man was remanded to the custody of Pune police until Thursday by a local court for duping three men by posing as one of their roommates by befriending them while playing cricket.

The arrested man was identified as Hrushikesh Mohan Bombale (28), a resident of Khed area of Manchar, Pune.

He has two previous cases registered against him in Chandan nagar and Chikhali - both similar in nature.

“He had disappeared with the phone. So, we traced him using technical analysis. We froze his account and told the manager to alert us once he comes to regain access to his account. He came there and the manager told us but he was gone by the time we could reach from Sinhagad to Hadapsar. We followed him for the next four to five days and when he switched on the stolen mobile phone, we nabbed him,” said senior police inspector Devidas Gheware of Sinhagad road police station.

He was arrested on Tuesday and remanded to police custody by a local court until Thursday.

The police have recovered a Honda CB Unicorn motorbike worth Rs 50,000 and a phone worth Rs 4,000 from the man. The chain worth Rs 4,50,000 weighing 150gram in gold was used by the arrested man to secure a gold loan from a private gold finance company.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Akshay Dhavade (24), a resident of Dangatnagar in Shivane who runs a garage.

Dhavade told the police that he and two of his friends - Dhanba Navade and Dinesh Shalivahna - met the accused while playing cricket.

The complainant’s friends had given a place to live to the accused who claimed that he was running around looking for a job and needed a place to live in June 2020.

In the last six months, Bambale allegedly made the complainant and his friends trust him and help him. While Navade gave him his bike to use, Shalivahna gave him a phone to use.

On December 14, the men were having tea in Shivajinagar when Bamble told the complainant that he wanted to flaunt a gold chain to his girlfriend on a video call and took his gold chain while he was already in possession of Navade’s bike and Shalivahna’s phone.

He then tricked them and fled the spot after which his phone was not reachable.

A case in the matter was registered on December 16.

A case under Section 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sinhagad road police station against the accused.