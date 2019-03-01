Man booked for sexual assault of teenager in Pune

A man from Khed was booked on Thursday for sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl. The girl belongs to a backward class community in Chikhali.

The minor girl, who is pregnant, has claimed that the accused had sexual intercourse with her under a fake promise of marriage. The complaint in the matter was lodged by the victim’s 32-year-old mother.

The accused has been identified as Akshay Hanumant Sakore, a resident of Moigaon, Khed. ”Sakore is from a family of farmers and used to deliver milk to the victim’s house,” said Bharat Chapaitkar, police sub-inspector of Chikhali police station, who is investigating the case. Sakore has been remanded to police custody till March 2, by a local court.

Sakore had sexual intercourse with the teenager on multiple occasions between March 2018 and February 25. On January 31, he took her to Ahmedpur in Latur, without the knowledge of her parents and forced himself on her multiple times, according to the victim.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered in the late hours of Tuesday at Chikhali police station under Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction.

A case under Sections 363, 366(a), 376, 506 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3, 4, 7, 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012 along with Section 3(2)(va) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was registered against Sakore at Chikhali police station.

