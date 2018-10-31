Man denies being married, gets booked for cheating, rape charges in Pune

The Wanowrie police have lodged a case of cheating and rape against a Baner-based youth, after a complaint was filed against him by a woman. The first information report (FIR) states that the accused married the woman and then took her to a five star hotel, raped her and later denied being in a wedlock. The marriage was reportedly solemnised in front of the parents and relatives of the victim, police said.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Amit Ranjan Mahapatra (30), a resident of Sripal Homes, Ajinkya Park in Baner and the incident took place between July 7 and October 5. The FIR states that Amit raped her on the pretext of marriage and cheated her to the tune of Rs 4 lakh.

The accused had also promised the victim that he would join the business that is run by the victim and her family, police said. Police sub inspector PSI Girija Mhaske is investigating the case.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 16:59 IST