Man fractures youth’s nose over petty dispute in Pune

A person suffered a nose fracture after being punched by a person whom he asked about the arrival timings of palkhi.

According to the police, the accused and his two accomplices were caught by the police last year for pickpocketing. The incident took place in Dattawadi police station area on Monday. Three persons have been booked in the case, police said.

According to the complaint, the victim approached the accused when they were having tea at Hotel Goldie and enquired about the arrival timings of palkhi in Pune.

One among the three struck a heavy blow on the nose of the victim and the latter bled profusely and sustained a fracture. The trio was pickpockets and had crimes lodged against them during palkhi season last year. They felt that the victim deliberately asked them with the intention of taunting them as they were caught by the police last year, investigators said.

The accused have been identified as Sunny Sonawane, Sandy Nair and Ajay Patel and the victim has been identified as Chetan Navnath Bate (30), a resident of Parvati Darshan in Dattawadi. Police have formed a team to nab the three accused.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 17:41 IST