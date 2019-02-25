Man hacks Pune woman’s Insta account, uploads pics onto porn site

A 32-year-old man was booked for stalking a woman from Pune and uploading her photographs to a pornographic website.

The accused, identified as Kamali Shabbir Mohammad, a resident of Nagpur, acquired the victim’s pictures by hacking into her Instagram account, said the police. Mohammad also sent threatening messages to the victim. The series of events took place between February 15 and 22.

It is still unknown if the accused was known to the victim. The police are currently on the look out for Mohammad.

A case under Sections 354(d) (stalking), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of Information Technology Act, 2008 was registered against Mohammad at Wakad police station.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 16:10 IST