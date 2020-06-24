e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Man held for raping daughter in Pune

Man held for raping daughter in Pune

The man was arrested 4 years ago for raping his elder daughter in Hadapsar area and was recently released from prison, a Dehu Road police station official said.

pune Updated: Jun 24, 2020 16:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
“The younger daughter’s rape came to light when she was taken for a medical check-up by her mother,” said Police.
“The younger daughter’s rape came to light when she was taken for a medical check-up by her mother,” said Police.(HT)
         

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 11-year-old daughter in Dehu Road area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district, police said on Tuesday.

The man was arrested 4 years ago for raping his elder daughter in Hadapsar area and was recently released from prison, a Dehu Road police station official said.

“The younger daughter’s rape came to light when she was taken for a medical check-up by her mother,” he added.

tags
top news
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
Galwan clash: China levels fresh blame against India, says New Delhi provoked clash
Galwan clash: China levels fresh blame against India, says New Delhi provoked clash
In visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh, Army chief commends troops for high morale
In visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh, Army chief commends troops for high morale
In Delhi govt’s revised Covid-19 plan, house-to-house screening by July 6
In Delhi govt’s revised Covid-19 plan, house-to-house screening by July 6
Patanjali didn’t mention Covid-19 drug in license application: Uttarakhand official
Patanjali didn’t mention Covid-19 drug in license application: Uttarakhand official
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
‘Modi govt ‘unlocked’ Covid-19 epidemic, petrol-diesel rates’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt ‘unlocked’ Covid-19 epidemic, petrol-diesel rates’: Rahul Gandhi
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In